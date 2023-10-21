Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,979 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.