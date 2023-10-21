Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12,611.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 424,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 420,839 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,010,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

