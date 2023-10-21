Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $187.55 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.23.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

