BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

