Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 3,318 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

