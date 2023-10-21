Brighton Jones LLC Sells 14,289 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 852.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 222,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $590.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

