Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT at $33.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

SCGLY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

