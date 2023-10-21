Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RA. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,018.18%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.