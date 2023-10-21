Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.83% of Arvinas worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Arvinas Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

