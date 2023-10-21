Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.84 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.4 %

FTNT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

