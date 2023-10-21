Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42.

