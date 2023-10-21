Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

