Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.50 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average is $187.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.