Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.