Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,374 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.27 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

