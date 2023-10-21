BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Lowered to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BRP Group stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,381,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 57,100 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $1,533,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,381,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933 over the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 152,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

