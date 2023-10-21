BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AMEH opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

