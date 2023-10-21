BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
AMEH opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
