Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC set a C$65.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.05. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.95 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.3075586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calian Group

In related news, Director Ronald Richardson purchased 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

