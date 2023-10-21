Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.