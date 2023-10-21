Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$171.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$163.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.13.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$145.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$150.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1977716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

