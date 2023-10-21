Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

