Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

