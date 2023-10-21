Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

