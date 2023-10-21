Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives $74.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

