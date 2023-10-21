Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

