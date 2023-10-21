Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.80 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 340.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,991 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

