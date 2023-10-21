Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.