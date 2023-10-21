ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,382,900.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,664.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,382,900.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,454,970 shares of company stock worth $25,881,383. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

