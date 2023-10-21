Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

