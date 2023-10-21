Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $85.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

