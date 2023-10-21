Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$469.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$484.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

