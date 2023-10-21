Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

