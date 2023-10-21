Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

