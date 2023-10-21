Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.