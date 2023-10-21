Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

