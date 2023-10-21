Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

