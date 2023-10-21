Choate Investment Advisors Has $259,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

