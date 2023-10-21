Choate Investment Advisors Has $322,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $187.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

