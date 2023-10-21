Choate Investment Advisors Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $102.66 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.