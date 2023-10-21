Choate Investment Advisors Invests $218,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.