Choate Investment Advisors Invests $261,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MDT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

