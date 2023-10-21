Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $244,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.47 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

