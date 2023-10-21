Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,646 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.