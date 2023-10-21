Choate Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $7.21 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.