Choate Investment Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

