Churchill Downs’ (CHDN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.