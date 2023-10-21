CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$82.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$82.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.04.

Shares of TOU opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

