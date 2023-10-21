Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ciena worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ciena by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,299 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,922,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 242,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

CIEN stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,689 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

