Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

