Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $363,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.